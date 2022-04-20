DBSE to affiliate 30 govt schools in its first academic year

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday launched a 24-hour helpline to provide support to women facing sexual harassment or violence.

The helpline number -- 7827170170 -- will link the affected women to the appropriate authorities, including the police, hospitals, district legal service authority, psychological service etc.

The helpline will be operated from the Delhi office of NCW. A team of trained experts and specialists have been appointed to help in the functioning of the helpline, the NCW said in an official statement.



Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, said while inaugurating the helpline, "The development gives a message to women that whenever they are in need, their government and their Commission will stand by them."

She also congratulated the NCW team for its efforts to help women, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Partnership between NCW and WCD goes a long way in ensuring a seamless intervention to help women in distress," Irani said.

Any woman aged 18 years or more can seek help by calling on the helpline.

The newly-launched helpline service has been developed in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the helpline will strengthen the Commission's existing complaint redressal mechanism.

"We are always inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is tirelessly working for the betterment of women. From women empowerment to women-led empowerment, we have seen many changes in his able leadership which inspires us to do better," Sharma said.

The NCW also receives complaints in writing or online through its website www.ncw.nic.in.

—IANS