Days of Imran Khan govt are numbered, warns PDM power show

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a serious outburst from the opposition parties, who have now joined together and launched an anti-government campaign, aimed at toppling the ruling government.

The opposition parties' alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), comprising of at least 11 political parties, staged a massive gathering in Gujranwala city, Punjab province, on Friday showcasing their public strength as opposition leaders addressed a packed venue.

PDM warned that the days of Khan's government were numbered as the opposition parties and the people at large are not ready to tolerate what they called the "incompetent selected government".

"I am fighting for the businesses that had been destroyed during the incumbent government's tenure and journalists who were censored. Journalists who stood with the truth were fired from their jobs. Lady Health Workers are languishing and protesting on the roads of Islamabad," PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said.

Referring to the ousting of her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said: "No one had the right to oust elected representatives of the people. It is the masses who should form governments and oust them as well."

Talking about the Panama leaks and the orders of the court, referring the Sharif family as the "Sicillian Mafia", Maryam reminded that the court's would be well aware of "what a mafia really is".

"Today you (Imran Khan) have suppressed the media which is why no one talks about your corruption," she said accusing the government for nabbing the freedom of speech through forced arrests and abductions of journalists.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) said that the Khan had no solutions to the problems of the poor.

"Imran's solution to inflation is Tiger Force. His solution to locusts is Tiger Force. His solution to Covid-19 is Tiger Force", Bilawal said, making fun of the premier's volunteer force.

Taking a jibe on the recent statement of Khan, where he said that the civilian government and the military establishment enjoy sound relations as both are on the same page, Bilawal said that both parties will have to come to opposition's page.

"Selectors and the selected will have to come to opposition's page otherwise they will have to go.

"He promised to end corruption but instead, broke all records of corruption," he said, adding that PTI's founding members have claimed that Khan and his political party "have been funded from India".

The anti-government outburst continued as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) referred to the ruling government as "fake rulers".

"Fake rulers are about to meet their fate. The sun of democracy is about to rise soon. If you remain undaunted, this government will not see the month of December," said JUI-F leader.

The opposition's alliance against the government did a powerful start from the Gujranwala gathering and plans to stage similar anti-government power shows in Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Peshawar in the coming days.

"Our movement has begun, it will not stop now," said Fazl.

"Our movement will only come to an end when the supremacy of the Constitution is established."

