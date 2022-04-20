Days after testing Covid positive, Uttarakhand CM being shifted to Delhi's AIIMS

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to Delhi's AIIMS from Doon Hospital here, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Monday.

As per his physician Dr NS Bisht, the infection has been detected in the chest. After consultation with and on the advice of doctors at Delhi's AIIMS, the Chief Minister is being taken to the national capital for further examination and testing.

Rawat had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 18 following which he went into home isolation.

Rawat was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for Covid-19 treatment on Sunday evening after he complained of mild fever, as per the CMO.

