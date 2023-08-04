Days after clashes, houses on encroached land demolished in Nuh; most offer Friday prayers at home

Gurugram: On Friday, Home Minister Anil Vij indicated that the demolitions of roughly 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other locations in the nearby Nuh district were part of action against individuals engaged in the recent communal disturbances.

While Friday prayers were cancelled at the city's largest mosque, the Jama Masjid, and attendance was low at other mosques in Gurugram, police reported no major unrest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Criminal Investigations Varun Dahiya said, "The Jamiat-e-Ulema and other Muslim organisations had called upon people to offer namaz at home."—Inputs from Agencies