Day after Maharashtra, Opposition's 'detergent' jibe at BJP and resolve to fight unitedly

New Delhi: On Monday, opposition parties accused the government of using investigation agencies to threaten the BJP's competitors and foment divides within them.

"Yesterday, as the BJP Washing Machine began churning again in Mumbai with its ICE (Incometax, CBI, ED) detergent, the BJP was planting the seeds of discord among the opposition. When asked about Ajit Pawar and eight others from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra administration, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The obit writers will be disappointed." He was referring to the BJP.

The Congress national secretary (Communications) tweeted, "If anything the Mumbai operations have strengthened Opposition resolve." The tweet included a picture of a box of "Modi Washing Powder," which boasted the slogan "saare daag chutkiyon mein dhule" (removes all stains in a flash).—Inputs from Agencies