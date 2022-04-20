Day 2 of Peaceful Protest at Pb & Hry High Court

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the second day, of the ongoing peaceful protest at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh in an event under the banner of Lawyers in Solidarity with Farmers (LSF) the advocates showed their solidarity with the farmers to support their demands. A good number of advocates expressed their concern over the ongoing Kisan Agitation and decided to provide free Legal Aid to the persons booked by government during the ongoing protest with intention to gag their voice. A team of advocates from LSF also visited the protest site on weekend to assess the needs of the protesters. The advocates also demanded special arrangements of basic amenities for the women protestors. The lawyers including senior advocates present at dharna demanded meeting of general house of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to help and show solidarity with the peasantry of country.