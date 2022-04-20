Day 133: Strike continues in Kashmir, restrictions back in some areas

Srinagar: Restrictions are back in some parts of summer capital, Srinagar as life remained crippled for the 133rd consecutive day today due to strike in Kashmir valley, where separatists had given two day relaxation from tomorrow since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) 'commander' Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag.



Apprehending "Friday trouble" less movement was witnessed on the roads as compared to past one week in the valley, where heavy deployment of security forces and state police personnel continued to maintain law and order.

Police said there is no curfew or restriction in any part of the valley, but deployment on the ground would continue.

Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheading the agitation since July 9, in its latest protest calendar have extended the strike till November 24. However, there will be full day relaxation tomorrow and on Sunday.

Security forces deployed around the historic Jamia Masjid, stronghold of chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, were seen on high alert to prevent anyone from entering the worship place.

All the main gates of the masjid, where no Friday prayers could be offered since July 9 due to siege, remained closed. Security forces could be seen deployed in the Jamia market and adjoining areas to prevent anyone to enter the area.

Though there are no restrictions in the down town and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK), but security forces remained deployed and one side of a number of roads had been closed.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads. However, private transport, though less in number as compared to past few days, was plying in the down town and SeK.

Safa Kadal and adjoining areas in the down town, where security forces had to burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators last evening was normal today. However, large number of security forces and state police personnel remained deployed to prevent any law and order problem.

The situation in the civil lines was entirely different today as compared to past few days when large number of private vehicles, roadside vendors and heavy rush of people could be seen.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and passenger transport was off the roads.

A UNI correspondent, who visited the historic Lal Chowk, Gantaghar, Amira Kadal and adjoining areas early this morning, saw a number of roads closed with barbed wire by security forces. However, the situation eased as the day progressed.

The Amira Kadal bridge, connecting Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), main business hub, with Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the city, was closed with barbed wire this morning. People were being directed to take Budshah bridge, over river Jehlum, to reach civil lines. Vendors were also missing because of restrictions.

The main roads leading to Maisuma, stronghold of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, also remained closed with barbed wire at Budshah Chowk, Haji Majid, Red Cross road, Madina chowk and Gaw Kadal. However, pedestrians were being allowed to move.

There was no change in the situation in the uptown and outskirts of the city, where business and other activities remained crippled and traffic was off the roads. However, private vehicles and some cabs and three wheelers could be seen plying.

Security forces wearing bullet proof jackets and holding automatic weapons remained deployed to prevent any law and order problem.

A report from Baramulla said that even though there were no restrictions in this and other major towns and tehsel headquarters, normal life remained paralysed in entire north Kashmir, where security forces and state police personnel remained deployed in strength to stop protests after Friday prayers.

However, private vehicles could be seen plying on some routes though the number was very less as compared to over last week. Security forces also remained deployed on bridges over river Jehlum, connecting old town with civil lines in Baramulla, but people were allowed to move freely.

UNI

