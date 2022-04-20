Dawood Ibrahim–Convergence Of Crime And Terrorism

On 9 July 2019, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members addressed the issue of the links between organised crime and terrorism. During the open debate, India's permanent representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, recognised the relevance of the nexus between terrorism and organised crime, stating: "Terrorism and Organised Crime are both manifestly malicious organisms drawing sustenance from the same deadly swamp. At times, they coexist; at other times, they cooperate; and in instances, they converge". He then identified one of the most well-known examples of such a convergence; Dawood Ibrahim and his crime-syndicate turned terrorist-network, the D-company.

Mr. Syed Akbaruddin, eluded to the whereabouts of Dawood Ibrahim, who has been on the run since 1993 and is wanted for his involvement in a series of bombings in Mumbai that killed more than 200 people. In his statement, Mr. Akbaruddin declared that Ibrahim is operating "from a safe haven that declines to acknowledge even his existence". As diplomatically as this sentence was phrased, the identity of the accused "safe haven" is blatantly obvious: Pakistan.

Pakistan has continuously denied India's allegations that Ibrahim is operating from its territory. While the D-Company network extends to the four corners of the world, it appears that Ibrahim has established a base in Pakistan, more specifically in the port city of Karachi. Moreover, during his recent meeting with United States President Donald Trump, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that an estimated 40,000 militants and 40 militant groups are active in Pakistan. Prime Minister Khan admitted to the presence of militant groups in Pakistan, their training activities in the country and their involvement in Afghanistan as well as in Jammu & Kashmir, however, the country has been reluctant to admit the use of its sovereign territory by a man notorious for funding terror activities through crime.

Dawood Ibrahim and the 1993 Mumbai terror attacks

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar was born in India's Maharashtra state in 1955 in a Muslim family and was raised in Dongri, on the outskirts of Mumbai. While his father was a head constable in the Mumbai police, Dawood Ibrahim became involved in petty street crime from an early age. After dropping out of high school in the early 70s, Ibrahim and his brother Shabir formed the D-Company, a gang of young criminals mostly involved in smuggling and gang violence, but they quickly rose through the ranks of the Mumbai underworld. The Ibrahim brothers' influence grew as they managed to rival and eliminate other gangs, and consolidated their expertise of criminal activities such as drug and arms trafficking, gold smuggling, extortion, counterfeit currency, contract killings and film piracy.

However, in 1981, Shabir Ibrahim was murdered on the orders of Samad Khan, the leader of the Pathans, another Mumbai gang. This event was recorded as one of the most violent mafia killings in Mumbai's history. For Dawood Ibrahim, the grief of losing his brother and partner in crime quickly turned into a thirst for vengeance. In 1984, Ibrahim executed Samad Khan, the man who had orchestrated his brother's murder. The police had previously turned a blind eye to the D-Company's rivalry with the Pathans, in the hope that the Ibrahim brothers would eventually eliminate the more vicious Pathan gang, yet Khan's death brought about more consequences than the police had wished for. Ibrahim had become too powerful a criminal, and could be ignored no longer. The police went after Dawood Ibrahim and charged him with the murder of Samad Khan, on top of pre-existing charges for smuggling and extortion. In 1986, Ibrahim left Mumbai to avoid prosecution for Khan's murder and settled in Dubai.

In Dubai, Ibrahim was able to consolidate his crime syndicate into an international network. At this point, his operations were still primarily financially motivated. However, all this changed following the destruction of the 16th century Babri Masjid mosque in Uttar Pradesh, India, by Hindu nationalists and kar sevaks (those that offer services for free to a religious cause) in December 1992. The demolition of the mosque sparked divisions and soon the country was engulfed in violent communal riots that caused the deaths of thousands of Indian nationals, of both Hindu and Muslim faith. Muslims are a minority in India, and in 1992 they consisted of 12% of the population. In order to avenge the destruction of the Babri Masjid mosque and ensuing riots, Ibrahim smuggled bombs and arms from Dubai to Karachi, allegedly with the help of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Agency. These explosives were used in the Mumbai Blasts of March 1993. 13 explosions went off in three hours, killing 257 people and injuring more than a thousand. While the attacks were not claimed by any extremist groups, Indian authorities pinpointed Dawood Ibrahim as the principal mastermind behind the attacks.

Shift to a religiously motivated terror network

In the aftermath of the 1993 Mumbai Blasts, Dawood Ibrahim shifted his operations from Dubai to Karachi and is widely believed to have received protection from the Pakistani ISI. By orchestrating the bombings, and using his smuggling routes to provide the weapons used in the attacks, Ibrahim condemned himself to be branded a "terrorist", thus stepping away from the mafia don label that he had worn for two decades. Aside from being wanted in India on charges of murder, extortion and terrorism, the United States identified him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2003 and a Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker in 2006. Dawood was listed on the UNSC Consolidated List in 2003, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of Resolution 1390 (2002) as being associated with Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden or the Taliban for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of", "supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to" or "otherwise supporting acts or activities of" Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda and the Taliban. Earlier, in 2002, evidence revealed that the D-Company had financial links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and that Ibrahim had financed attacks in Gujarat, India. Adhering to the ideology of such radical Islamic groups and engaging in the planning and logistics of terrorist attacks provides some evidence as to how Ibrahim's organisation shifted from a financially motivated crime syndicate to a politically motivated terror network. While the D-Company itself has not claimed any terrorist attacks, there is evidence which links it to providing the financial and logistical support needed to carry out such attacks. This transition of the D-Company also created a schism within the syndicate; the organisation had previously been secular, but the new alignment with radical Islamist ideologies caused Hindu members of the syndicate to leave and join a gang formed by Ibrahim's former right hand man, Chota Rajan.