Dawar New Chairman of CII U'khand State Council: 2021-22









































Sonia Garg to be the Vice Chairperson

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mr Vipul Dawar, Promoter & Managing Director, Indo German Brakes, born in Dehradun to Mr Om Prakash Dawar and Mrs Veena Dawar who ran a manufacturing business of clutches for automobiles and industrial uses. The family's entrepreneurship was well recognized as they were awarded the Import Substitute award in 1972 by the then Hon'ble President of India, Mr V V Giri.

A music lover and a passionate traveler to natural places, did his schooling from Dehradun and went to university of Pune for his B.E Production. During college days he worked extensively in organizing seminars with industry and management institutes to establish Industry Academia connect.

Started his professional career by joining the family business in 1991 and added new product lines, soon to realize that the industry is going through a technological change To move with the change signed an MOU with a German company in 1996. Established First Indo German joint venture for Brake Components with the new technology in 1998. Over the years this business has grown into a well-established name. He has received the best vendor award from customers twice in a row and now enjoys leadership position in its field of business.

He has been associated with CII Uttrakhand for last 10 years and would like to work closely with stake holders and contribute towards making Uttrakhand Atmanirbhar.

Mrs Sonia Garg , Director, Forace Group of Companies, in 2016, conceptualized and started the Haridwar unit of Forace Industries Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures resin coated sand used for the high end castings. Forace has now full range of foundry binders, coatings and foundry consumables besides resins for refractory, friction Industry and rubber, to name a few. Forace group is among the top 500 fastest growing companies in India, has 100% subsidiary in Johannesburg, South Africa. It has been Recognized as an approved Research & Development Laboratory by DSIR (Government of India).

In Forace, she introduced the culture of aggressive sourcing, and executed several projects of backward integration which has been instrumental in supporting the exponential growth of Forace Group by being more competitive in Market. In 2014, she took up the Administration part of Forace Group and lead a 100 Crore Project. She was instrumental in forming strategic and technical partnerships with multinational companies of USA, Europe, China and Taiwan . With an aim of product diversification , she is currently busy executing 2 new projects .

Mrs Sonia Garg was born and brought up in New Delhi . An ardent painter and singer, she did her B.Tech in computer Application in 1996 . She joined the family business of polymeric resins in Year 2000, as Director Materials and has recently been recognised as the leading women Entrepreneur of Haridwar.