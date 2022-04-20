David Miller�s Six sees Kolkata Police constable lose an eye

New Delhi: During the recent Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) home match at the Eden Gardens against last placed Kings XI Punjab, David Miller's six off Andre Russell proved to be a costly affair. According to reports, a Kolkata Police constable, Alok Aich was hit by a ball last Saturday and lost his right eye in the accident. David Miller's shot, saw the ball clear the ropes as it hit Aich, who was on duty at the �G� block of the stadium. David Miller scored a fiery 11-ball 27 runs against KKR. His innings though did not help the side in winning the match but it marred the constable, who is a driver of the deputy commissioner of 5th battalion of Kolkata Police Debasish Sarkar. The 53-year-old was immediately rushed to the Cricket Association of Bengal�s (CAB) medical centre and was later shifted to a hospital at Alipore. This is the second major accident reported in recent times from Kolkata related to the sport after earlier a 20-year-old cricketer named Ankit Keshari died in an on-field collision playing a division match. Keshri had collided with his team-mate Sourabh Mondal while attempting a catch and had been rushed to the hospital after he stopped breathing briefly. Though his condition improved, he eventually died of a cardiac arrest.