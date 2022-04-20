David Beckham shaved beard for wife Victoria

Los Angeles: Former footballer David Beckham said that he shaved off his beard after wife Victoria Beckham told him she wouldn't be kissing him till the time he doesn't shave it off. The 39-year-old had been sporting the fancy facial hair, but decided to remove it due to the prospect of the kissing ban from his wife, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said: "I was in Miami and Victoria actually saw the picture and was like, 'There's no way I'm kissing you unless you shave that off.' I left it for a day, and I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to have to do it.' " Despite the 40-year-old fashion designer disliking the beard, Beckham admitted his children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper really loved it. Showing off his new look on a show �The Late Late Show with James Corden�, the footballer said: "The kids loved it actually, my little girl would just sit there and mess around with it. That was the end of it." And it's not the only advice he takes from Victoria as Beckham previously admitted he lets her dress him "99.9 per cent of the time." "The best fashion advice Victoria has probably given me is not to wear something. She's told me quite often because honesty is important when you're in a relationship. "She's very honest, and she doesn't like what I'm wearing, she tells me straight. She gives me advice because her vision of fashion is marvellous and her business is going great. I listen to her advice 99 per cent of the time,"he previously said. IANS