Daughter Cries MLA Dad After Her Life, Files Petition In HC

Bareilly: Days after a shocking revelation by a Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator''s daughter that her father was after her life for marrying a Dalit boy, the woman on Thursday filed a petition in high court, even as Bareilly MLA Rajesh Misra denied the accusation and said their age difference matters.

Misra''s daughter Sakshi had released a video along with her husband, claiming that the couple face a threat to their lives from her father.

She had married Dalit youth Ajitesh Kumar on July 4.

In the video Sakshi was seen saying that because she married Ajitesh against the wishes of her family in a temple, she faces threat to her life from her father.

"My father will kill me and my husband if he finds us. He cannot tolerate his daughter marrying a boy from a Dalit family. My father''s men are trying to track us," she is seen saying.

The couple is seen appealing to the police to provide them protection, as police officer claimed that only a written complaint can be acted upon.

On Thursday, Sakshi moved the Allahabad High Court, seeking protection.

In her petition, Sakshi stated that she and her husband faces threat to life from her father and other family members. She claimed to be a major (above 18 years of age) and said had married the man of her choice without any pressure.

She said that her father was opposed to her marriage due to caste reasons and the Bareilly police was apparently under his pressure.

Her petition was admitted by the court.

The BJP MLA also issued a statement on Thursday saying that the allegations made by his daughter were "false".

In the written statement, he said that his daughter was an adult and well within her rights to take her own decisions.

"I am busy with my party work and membership drive and I have not said a word to my daughter. These allegations are false," he said.

The MLA, said that he was not against his daughter''s marriage to a Dalit youth, Ajitesh Kumar, but his main concern was that the boy was nine years older to his daughter. "He does not earn much and as a father, I am naturally concerned about my daughter''s future. I want them to return home," he told reporters. SSP Bareilly Muniraj, meanwhile, told reporters that full protection would be given to Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar. "We are not aware of their present location and as soon as they come into contact with us, we will give them protection," the SSP said.