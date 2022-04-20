Dating app brings people closer over music

New Delhi: With an aim to bridge the gap between virtual life and reality, a dating app TrulyMadly created a musical pitch through 'Unsingle Mixers' here to bring people closer as part of their Unsingle campaign. The party, which hosted more than 1,000 guests, to remove the veil from the virtual life was held at five different venues in and around Hauz Khas Village on Saturday. The musical evening saw heart-pumping gigs by 10 DJs including DJ Sa with MojoJojo and Tapan Raj (The Midival Punditz) with DJ Mash. The idea was to get single people to meet each other using similar tastes and lifestyle in real life, just as they do on TrulyMadly app (the app allows singles with shared tastes and lifestyle to discover each other), read a statement. The offline event, where singles get to mix and interact with each other over pulsating Electronic Dance Music (EDM), can be attended by singles and people who have the dating app on their phone. "Such mixers are simply great to hang out at just for the music, and the promise of finding a date makes it all the more exciting," said Harsh, a 21-year-old professional in Delhi who broke up with his girlfriend a few months ago. IANS