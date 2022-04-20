Date set for Algerian parliamentary polls

Algiers: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a decree that set June 12 as the date of the parliamentary elections, according to an official statement issued by his office

The statement said that Tebboune on Thursday also signed the new election law that guarantees "fair and fair polls", Xinhua news agency reported.



On February 18, Tebboune dissolved the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), noting an early election will be held in three months.



The upcoming parliamentary election will be the third to be organised under Tebboune's term in office since he won the presidential elections on December 12, 2019.

Algeria held a referendum on the new constitution on November 1, 2020.

The legislative election of May 2017 had a record low turnout of 35 per cent, even worse than the 43 per cent of the polls held in 2012.

The 462 members of the People's National Assembly are elected by proportional representation from 48 multi-member constituencies based on the provinces.

--IANS

