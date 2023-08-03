    Menu
    Data Protection Bill should be considered as regular bill: Tewari

    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Thursday, Congress leader Manish Tewari questioned the Financial Bills classification of the Digital Data Protection Bill, arguing that it should be treated like any other bill.

    He argued that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should review the bill once more.

    The purpose of the bill is to increase the transparency and accountability of organisations like internet service providers, mobile app developers, and large corporations in regards to the collecting, storage, and processing of personal information of residents.—Inputs from Agencies

