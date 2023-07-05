    Menu
    Data protection bill approved by Cabinet; to be tabled during Parliament monsoon session

    Nidhi Khurana
    July5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: According to a reliable source, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday and would be introduced to Parliament during the upcoming monsoon session.

    The purpose of the "Right to Privacy" legislation is to increase the responsibility and transparency of organisations like social media platforms, app developers, and corporations in regards to the collecting, storage, and processing of personal information of individuals.

    A version of the DPDP law has been accepted by the Cabinet. A reliable source has confirmed that it would be introduced in Parliament during the next session.—Inputs from Agencies

