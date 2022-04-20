Data of 235mn Instagram, YouTube, TikTok users exposed: Report

San Francisco: At least 235 million users of Facebook-owned Instagram, China-based TikTok and Google-owned YouTube have been hit by a massive data leak and their personal profiles were up for grabs on the Dark Web.

According to security researchers from pro-consumer website Comparitech, an unsecured database was behind this data breach.

"The data was spread across several datasets and the most significant being two coming in at just under 100 million each and containing profile records apparently scraped from Instagram," reports Forbes, quoting the security researchers.

