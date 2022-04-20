Dassault Systemes Helping Wuhan Hospital Combat COVID-19 With 3D Tech

Paris: 3Dexperience major Dassault Systemes on Monday announced it is working with Chinas Central-South Architectural Design Institute (CSADI) to support the simulation and evaluation of virus dispersal in the confined environment of Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan.

The largest hospital for infectious diseases and COVID-19 patients, the Leishenshan Hospital was created within record 14 days.

CSADI and Dassault Systemes are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform''s simulation capabilities to simulate virus contamination and diffusion within the hospital''s ventilation system and to counteract the negative effects from unplanned ventilation risks, the company said in a statement. "Dassault Systemes is committed to helping Chinese enterprises combat COVID-19 with the aid of technology, focusing on restoration and development of enterprises after the pandemic," said Ying Zhang, Managing Director, Greater China, Dassault Systèmes.

"In the midst of today''s crisis, our 3D cloud-based collaborative platform approach replaces an older, slower document-based approach," he added.

Dassault Systemes has donated SIMULIA XFlow software, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to CSADI to simulate indoor and outdoor fluids, virus dispersal in ventilation systems, as well as other projects within Leishenshan Hospital. "CSADI showed ''China Speed'' during the Leishenshan Hospital Project and will use Dassault Systèmes'' advanced SIMULIA XFlow software to simulate indoor air distribution schema and optimize suggestions on better contamination discharge in negative pressure wards to protect medical personnel," said Zhang Shen, Director of Engineering Digital Technology Center, CSADI. --IANS



