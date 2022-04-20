Darwin Platform Group Makes Military Equipment Based On Molecular Nano Technology

New Delhi: Darwin Platform Group and Hyderabad-based Woxsen University indigenously developed military equipment based on Molecular Nano Technology for armed forces personnel. Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) announced on Saturday it is making in military and scientific advancements. The company showcased the prototypes of indigenously designed and developed military equipment based on Molecular Nano Technology (MNT). For this ambitious project, DPGC partnered with the Robotics Lab at Woxsen University, Hyderabad for designing and developing these prototypes.

Under the project, the company plans to provide three MNT-based equipment- Military Jackets, Arms and Ammunition and Laser-Guided Munition and Guidance against Laser Guided Bombs.

Group CEO Raja Roy Choudhury said, "These scientific and military advancements will be all part of DPGC's aim to resonate with the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The research in MNT is being led by Indian Scientists and Researchers."

"We through this path-breaking initiative, aim to provide our soldier with new-age military equipment so that they can defend our borders vigorously without compromising their safety," he said. Molecular Nano Technology is a scientific advancement where duplicates are created which are smaller, more functional, lighter and cheaper than the original copy. This type of technology can have major military applications. "For the development of advanced analytic systems, we have collaborated with the Robotics Lab at Woxsen University, Hyderabad. These systems will be created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and RPA software for commercial use. Woxsen University will also assist in the R&D of the prototypes being developed by DPGC," added Choudhury. —IANS