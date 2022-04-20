Darul Uloom VC Condemns Students' Protest Against CAB

Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband Vice-Chancellor Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani has criticised the madrasa students for creating a ruckus in the city, staging a 'dharna,' and creating a jam on the national highway while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

In a statement released on Thursday, the VC said that the way the madrasa students had protested was not justified in any manner and the institute has not had any such tradition.

He said that neither Darul Uloom nor the management was responsible for this act of the students. Mr Nomani added that they had never asked the students to act in this manner.

Numerous students of the institute had on Wednesday gathered together which led to chaos in the streets while the previously announced Section 144 of the CRPC was also violated.

The police administration and state government expressed surprise on this act of the madrasa students.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar has said that appropriate action will be taken after a probe into the matter. UNI