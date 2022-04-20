Darul Uloom Haqqania students involved in Benazir killing

Islamabad:An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Pakistan was informed Thursday that students of Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were involved in the murder of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, media reported. The seminary administration, however, denied having any connection with the suspects, Dawn online reported. The hearing of Benazir murder case headed by Justice pervez Ismail was held at the ATC special court established inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Peshawar Inspector Naseer Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Adnan appeared before the court and informed about the involvement of Darul Uloom Haqqania's students in the killing of Benazir Bhutto. Both the state witnesses also presented related evidence to support their statements. During the hearing, Darul Uloom Haqqania's director, education Wisal Ahmed also recorded his statement. He admitted that the suspected suicide bomber Abdullah alias Saddam Nadir alias Qari Ismail and arrested suspects Rasheed alias Turabi and Faiz Muhammad had received education from the seminary. He, however, rejected the claim that the seminary holds any association with the above mentioned suspects. IANS