Darul Uloom Advises Students Against Train Travel During R-Day

Saharanpur: The Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has directed its students to avoid travelling by train during Republic day.

If travelling cannot be avoided, then the Islamic institution has asked them to complete the task the same day and report back to the hostel of the seminary. Darul Uloom has also asked the students to stay away from debate at public places and while travelling by the train. The notice has been pasted on the notice board of Darul Uloom Deoband on Saturday.

``The checking and frisking by the police on the Republic day is much more than the normal and many people have to face harassment at the hands of the police which creates an atmosphere of fear among the common people, so the students have been advised to avoid travelling by the train on Republic day'', said Maulana Muneer, in charge of the hostels of the Darul Uloom Deoband on Monday. Maulana said the students have also been asked to remain calm and patient and avoid debate at the public places. Maulana Muneer said Republic day is observed as holiday and students are free to go anywhere after the flag hoisting ceremony and the students have been advised to prevent any untoward situation avoid travelling by train on that day. Maulana Ashraf Usmani, has said the tri colour is hoisted at Darul Uloom Deoband every year during the Republic day and Independence Day.

He said in August 2016, Darul Uloom Deoband, in a fatwa, has asked Muslims to hoist national flag on their houses and establishments on August 15, Independence Day, and also appealed to them to celebrate the occasion with great spirit of patriotism. The Maulana said that in the struggle for India's freedom, the Ulemas (Islamic religious leaders) of Darul Uloom have played prominent roles. The call for 'Complete Independence' was "given by Darul Uloom", which later turned into the 'Purna Swaraj' movement, he said. UNI