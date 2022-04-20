Dark Mode, multiple account support now on Google smart displays

New Delhi: Google on Monday introduced dark mode and multiple account support for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub.

If users have separate personal and work accounts, they can now set up multiple accounts on Google Assistant devices to see and interact with upcoming events and meetings in one place -- without having to switch between their personal or work account.

"As you begin your day, just tap the new 'Your morning' page to get things off to a good start. You'll see things like a reminder for your first meeting, a run-down of the morning news and a glance at the weather ahead," said Jack Krawczyk, Director, Product Management at Google.

The new visual layout also has a "Home control" page, where you can control the connected devices throughout the house.

Zoom is coming to Assistant-enabled Smart Displays later this year.

Use the "Communicate" page to start a new meeting, call one of your household contacts or even message your kids in another room using a Broadcast card.



"Google Meet on Nest Hub Max will now auto-frame to keep the camera centered on you if you move around".

"Dark Theme changes the colour scheme of the interface and reduces light emission, so it's easier on the eyes at night while still providing you with visual and touch access," the company said.

Google also announced the new Sunrise Alarm on its Smart Displays.

With Sunrise Alarm - coming to Smart Displays -- the brightness of the screen will gradually increase starting 30 minutes before the alarm goes off.

"You can also set different alarms for different days of the week and choose different ringtones for them," Google said.

— IANS