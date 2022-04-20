Dargah Of Hazrat Shamsul Afreen Serving As A Symbol Of Religious Harmony

Aligarh: A place where brotherhood and bonhomie between as many religions could be seen flourished and prospered at its best, the Dargah of Hazrat Shahjamaaluddin Shamsul Afreen situated in Aligarh city is one such mélange of diversities. Situated in Shahjamal area, the shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, the aroma of the shrine serenades them into cheerfulness and a belief of fulfilment ensues in them. As in most of the religious sites, the lighting of lamps and burning incense sticks is a common tradition among the devotees who come to pray and offer their obeisance at this Dargah. Devotees from far and wide sing hymns and offer their prayers to the Sufi saint. It is believed that Saint fulfils the wishes of all and nobody returns empty handed from here. The Dargah Hazrat Shahjamaaluddin Shamsul Afreen is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country. —ANI