Dargah Of Dada Miya Shah Symbolises Religious Harmony

Kanpur: People from far and wide come to Kanpur's Jajmau, to pay respects at Khawaja Dada Miya Shah's Dargah. This shrine was constructed in 1358 by Firoz Shah Tughlaq. The Sufi Saint is thought to have traveled from Iran to India. Even today, people from different places and religions, come and offer chadar here and seek the blessings of the holy saint. Since the beginning, the harmony between the many religious communities has been a defining characteristic of India's oneness. —ANI