Darbhanga saloon offers free service to vaccinated clients

Patna: A saloon owner in Bihar's Darbhanga district is offering free haircut and shave to those who have received the Covid vaccine.





Shambhu Kumar Thakur, the owner of the saloon located at Baita Chowk in Darbhanga city, said that he is providing free service to promote the vaccination drive in the district.





Those seeking free service need to present their vaccination certificate or a selfie clicked while taking the vaccine shot.





"The state government is taking various steps to inform the people about the vaccination drive. Keeping this in view, we have also decided to educate the people in our own capacity," Thakur said.





"We have provided free service to over 200 clients so far. We have also put up a board stating our offer outside the saloon," he said.





--IANS



