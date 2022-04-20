Dangal box office collection day 11: Aamir Khan starrer earns Rs 284.69 crore, all set to beat Salman Khan's Sultan

Aamir Khan's Dangal continues its dream run at the box office with it's second Monday too going for a stupendous Rs 13.45 crore. This takes the film total to Rs 284.69 crore in just eleven days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the Monday figures, "#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: ₹ 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID!" The film is just Rs 15.31 crore away from beating the business of 2016's biggest blockbuster so far, Salman Khan's Sultan. That film had earned Rs 300.45 crore in its lifetime run.





In just eleven days of its release Dangal has broken another record at the box office. The film has gone past the box office collection of 2013's Dhoom 3 which stands at Rs 284 crore. The film is just a little behind Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK in terms of business. And with a clear weekend ahead, the film will go past Sultan in next two days and is expected to go past Bajrangi Bhaijaan's business as well. Now we just have to wait and watch whether it'll be able to beat the business of PK, which is the biggest hit of Indian cinema so far.





According to trade expert Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) the film is all set to become the biggest box office hit. He revealed to us exclusively that the movie will most likely hit the Rs 350 crore mark, "There is a great possibility that Dangal will touch the Rs 350 mark. The way it is roaring right now, it has a very good chance to do that. It has two weeks open for itself, so it is a happy zone for Dangal." —Bollywood Life