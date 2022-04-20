Dance number with Shah Rukh Khan �best thing ever� for Sunny Leone

Mumbai:�Actress Sunny Leone, who has danced with superstar Shah Rukh Khan to a track in �Raees�, says it is not just a dream come true for her but also the �best thing� that has happened in her life. Sunny told IANS: �It was a dream come true for me to do a dance number with Shah Rukh. We all want to work with him and it actually happened� It�s the best thing that has happened to me. I am so happy and proud about it. �When you go through the struggle personally and professionally, you feel so good that something so amazing happens. I hope people like it.� The song which Sunny is dancing to with Shah Rukh is reportedly a new take on the 1980 chartbuster �Laila O Laila� from the film �Qurbaani�. The original track featured Feroz Khan and Zeenat Amaan. Sunny said she can�t talk much about the dance number, but admits �it was fun�. �There are a lot of dance moves in it,� she added. About her experience of working with King Khan, she said: �He is unbelievable, he is so humble. I am so happy with the fact that I was offered this song.� Directed by Rahul Dholakia, �Raees� is set in 1980s Gujarat. It tells the story of bootlegger Raees Khan (Shah Rukh) whose business is challenged and eventually thwarted by a police officer played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.