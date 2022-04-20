Damage Of Rs 10 Lacs To Govt Bungalow Vacated By Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh PWD department has assessed a damage of around 10 lacs by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during vacating bungalow number 4, Vikramaditya Marg in June last, official sources here on Thursday said.

A report of a high level expect committee headed by PWD chief engineer A K Sharma, submitted their 266 pages report to the state government on Wednesday night, which indicts the occupants (Akhilesh Yadav) for causing damage upto Rs 10 lakh. The report said that several lights and other expensive electrical equipment were taken away. Bathroom fittings, AC switch boards, taps from kitchen sink and washrooms, a bench from the lawn was missing and even the damage was caused to the gym, badminton court and cycle track in the bungalow.

A notice will soon be issued to SP president on the bases of this report and he will be asked to pay the compensation or face the law. But the notice would be served once the government take the advice from the law department.

The PWD said that a total of Rs 557.86 lacs were being spent on the bungalow and the damage could be around 10 lacs.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has alleged that the BJP government was trying to defame their party president Akhilesh Yadav over the issue. " The BJP has stooped to its low to hit he SP leadership as they are expecting a big defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," said SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan here on Thursday.

Talking to UNI, Mr Sajan said the government through the media was trying to defame and insult Akhilesh Yadav and even termed our president as a 'tap thief'.

"The OSD of the CM accompanied the media when Mr Yadav vacated the bungalow and did everything to defame the leader. They even raked up that the swimming pool was damaged but now they cannot say where was the swimming pool," he said.

The SP MLC said that the Yogi Adityanath government was personally taking interest in the matter and even LDA was asked not to pass any map for construction of a residential house of the party president.

" The BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath know very well that the opposition unity has doomed their 2019 prospect hence, they are trying to malign the image of the SP leadership," he further alleged.

Six former chief ministers including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, BSP president Mayawati and former UP and Uttarakhand CM Narain Dutt Tiwari, had to vacate their government bungalows on the directive of the Supreme Court in the first week of June last.

However, except for Akhilesh Yadav, no other occupants were charged with damage of the government property.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, had shifted to his new bungalow 12-A, sector C -3, Ansal API township on the Shahid Path and his son Akhilesh too occupied the nearby bungalow.

The state government went on to probe the items in the government bungalow of Akhilesh Yadav after it was alleged that the bungalow was plundered before it was vacated. UP governor Ram Naik has also directed the state government to hold a probe and find out the damage. UNI