Dalmiya, Anurag Thakur mull early SGM to oust N Srinivasan as ICC Chairman

New Delhi: If reports are to be believed then the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to remove N Srinivasan as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Indian cricket board is expected to conduct a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 24 to take a decision on Srinivasan�s role. "To oust Srinivasan, the ruling group will require two-thirds majority which is 21 units. If they can't ensure 21 votes, they won't call SGM for sure. Dalmiya and Thakur will have to ensure there are 21 votes in their favour," a member of Dalmiya faction told media persons. Srini has been in news of late for all the wrong reasons. A few days back there were reports that the ex BCCI chairman has hired a London-based spying agency and spent on them Rs 14 crores from BCCI coffers to spy on the members of the Indian board. The serious matter was discussed extensively in the BCCI's Working Committee meeting, attended by each and every member of the cricket governing body. Interestingly, newly appointed BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur is heading a committee formed by the BCCI to probe on the matter. Thakur, apparently, has also been involved in a public tussle with Srinivasan, which began when ICC sent an advisory, citing Thakur�s closeness with an alleged bookie Karan Gilhotra. Thakur subsequently asked Srinivasan to provide a list of the alleged bookies via a official letter, and also went on to ask the former president of the Indian cricket board to provide the same to his family members, as his son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was proven to be in contacts with bookies. However, during the BCCI AGM, took place on April 16, Anurag was the one who stated that Srinivasan would be BCCI�s representative as ICC chairman till September 2015. And in September, they would have our Annual General Meeting (AGM) as per schedule where there would be discussions about what would be the way forward for us.