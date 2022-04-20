Dallas suspect claims to have planted bombs: police chief

Washington:�Dallas police exchanged gunfire early today with a suspect in a deadly shooting that has killed four officers who warned negotiators there were "bombs all over the place" in downtown Texas, officials said. "The suspect that we are negotiating with that has exchanged gunfire with us over the last 45 minutes has told our negotiators that the end is coming, and he is going to hurt and kill more of us, meaning law enforcement. And that there are bombs all over the place in this garage and in downtown," Police Chief David Brown told reporters. "So we are being very careful in our tactics so we don't injure our citizens in Dallas as we negotiate further."