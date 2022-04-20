Dalit Youth Set On Fire In Mathura

Mathura: A Dalit youth was allegedly set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said today.

The two accused allegedly assaulted Pardesi first, poured kerosene and set him on fire in Satoha village last night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Singh Chauhan.

People rushed towards him and doused the fire. Pardesi received nine per cent burns and has been hospitalised. He is out of danger, Chauhan said.

Search is on for the two unidentified accused, who are absconding, he added. PTI