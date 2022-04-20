Dalit Official In UP Resigns After Casteist Slur From DM

Ballia: The assistant regional manager of UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has tendered his resignation after the District Magistrate of Ballia allegedly misbehaved and made casteist remarks against him. Ballia''s District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangraut, however, has denied the allegation. saying he had not misbehaved with the officer. According to reports, ARM Bindu Prasad, in his resignation letter, submitted on Monday, said he is a Dalit and because of this, Khangraut "misbehaved" with him and made "casteist" remarks against him. The letter submitted to the UPSRTC Managing Director further alleges that the District Magistrate had demanded 15 buses for shifting prisoners of the Ballia jail. After all the buses reached the jail, he returned to his office, but later, the District Magistrate arrived at his office, dragged him by his shirt''s collar and took him back to the district jail, Prasad said. "As I belong to SC category...the District Magistrate made casteist remarks. Due to this, I am feeling humiliated and I am tendering my resignation," the ARM said in his letter. UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said he has received Prasad''s resignation letter and has sought a factual report on the matter. "I will apprise the government about it after I get the report," he said. --IANS