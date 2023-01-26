Dalit man thrashed for Rs 3,000, dies in  hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram: Four men are accused of beating a 33-year-old Dalit in Ghoshgarh village in the Bilaspur area so badly over Rs 3,000 that he died the next day, police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, the accused beat the victim with sticks and then left him outside his house. Wednesday evening, while receiving treatment, he passed away.

The victim, identified as Inder Kumar, reportedly operated a grocery store out of his home in Ghoshgarh.

A man from his village named Sagar Yadav gave him Rs 19,000 to pay the electricity bill about four days ago.

According to the police report, Inder spent only Rs 3,000 of his total Rs 19,000 and then failed to pay the bill.

On Monday, Deepchand, the victim's father, filed a complaint alleging that Sagar had been to their house, taken the remaining Rs 16,000, and given Inder an ultimatum to return the balance as soon as possible.

“On Tuesday evening, Sagar called my son near the village temple. At around 7.30 pm Sagar called me on phone and said that Inder has promised to return the money by tomorrow, and if he does not give it by then, I will have to give him the money,” Deepchand, according to the police, said in his complaint.

“I agreed, but an hour later, Sagar and three others with him, left my son outside my house moaning in pain. My son told me that Sagar, Azad, Mukesh, and Hitesh of the village beat him with sticks.

“We took him to a hospital in Pataudi for treatment from where he was referred to civil hospital, Gurugram, where he succumbed late Wednesday night,” he added.

After receiving the complaint, the Bilaspur Police Department filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday morning charging Sagar, Azad, Mukesh, and Hitesh with violating Section 302 (murder) of the ICP and the SC/ST Act.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem. The accused are absconding but our team is conducting raids to nab them and they will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Rahul Dev, SHO, Bilaspur Police Station.—Inputs from Agencies