Dalit ends life after being beaten for plucking leaves

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit man allegedly hanged himself in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after he was thrashed by some people for plucking leaves from a mango tree.

Twenty-six-year-old Dharampal Diwakar was reportedly upset over the incident and allegedly ended his life on Wednesday at his house in Aasta village, his family said.

Diwakar had gone to pluck leaves for his goats from a mango tree when he was rebuked and beaten up by some villagers, the police was told.

After returning home, Diwakar locked himself up in a room and alleged to have never come out after that. His body was discovered hanging, said Malwan Station House Officer, Sher Singh Rajput.

The SHO said an FIR has been lodged against three people for abetment to suicide, based on a complaint from the family of the deceased.