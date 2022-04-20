Dalit boy dies in police custody in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: A 19-year-old Dalit boy, who was detained at the Lalganj police station in Rae Bareli, died in police custody on Sunday night.

The family members of the deceased have accused the police of "torture" and the locals staged a protest against the police and blocked a road.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Lalganj police station has been suspended for unlawful detention.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Swapnil Mamgain, into the incident.

According to reports, Mohit and his brother Sonu, residents of Behta Kalan village, were detained by the police on suspicion of vehicle theft on Friday and taken to Lalganj police station.

While Sonu was released after a few hours, Mohit was allegedly tortured by the police personnel at the station, the family members said.

As his condition deteriorated, Mohit was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The SP told reporters, "We have received a complaint from the family members of the deceased in which they have alleged torture and accused two sub-inspectors (SI). The complaint is being verified on the basis of which we will also lodge a FIR."

One of the accused SI has been accused of misconduct in the past also and has two departmental inquiries ordered against him.

"Prima facie, SHO Lalganj, Hari Shankar Prajapati, was found accused of unlawful detention beyond 24 hours at police station. For this, he has been suspended," the SP said.

Senior officials have met the family members and assured them of a swift investigation into the matter.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

—IANS