Daler Mehndi: Always try to deliver unique experience to music lovers

Mumbai: Singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a peppy new track titled Ishq nachave. He says he has always tried to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers.

"Ishq Nachave is a vivacious number that will definitely make you tap your feet. I always try to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers and have attempted the same with this latest number," Mehndi said.

Ishq Nachave is voiced, composed and written by Mehndi and is all set to release on January 21, 2021.

Mehndi is known for his popular numbers like Bolo tara rara, Tunak tunak tun, Ho jayegi balle balle and Dangal among many others.

The song marks entry of Eros Now Music into the independent music space.

--IANS