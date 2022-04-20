Dalai Lama writes to Covid-hit Himachal CM

Shimla: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has wished a speedy recovery to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is in home quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, the Nobel Peace Laureate said, "I pray for your speedy recovery and hope we may see an early end to challenges that Covid-19 pandemic represents as they pose a threat to every nation across the world".

The Chief Minister has thanked the Dalai Lama for his good wishes.

—IANS