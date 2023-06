Dharamshala (HP): The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibet, has sent a birthday letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

On this day in 1958, in the village of Uparbeda in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, Murmu was born.

The Tibetan Leader lauded India and expressed gratitude to the Indian government and people in a message to Murmu posted on his website.—Inputs from Agencies