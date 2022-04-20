Dalai Lama To Visit Varanasi From Mar 18

Varanasi: Tibetan spiritual guru the Dalai Lama will be on a two-day visit to the temple town from March 18 to attend a function at Sarnath.

The Dalai Lama would be inaugurating the 92nd annual meeting of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), to be hosted by the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), Sarnath from March 19 to 21.

CIHTS, PRO Umesh Chandra Singh said here on Friday that vice-chancellors of the Universities of the country besides other educationists from other countries would participate in this meeting.

The spiritual guru will reach Varanasi on March 18 and will inaugurate the meet next day, district officials here said.

During the meet, a national seminar on 'higher education in the era of innovation, entrepreneurship and disruptive technology with focus on human values in the age of disruption' will be held on the occasion.

At the general session, proposals relating to higher education with special reference to university system in the country will be discussed apart from the recommendations of AIU zonal vice chancellors' meet 2017-18.

Further, an interaction with heads of foreign sister organisations dealing with higher education will also be held on the inaugural day.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in view of the visit of the exiled Tibetan guru. The Dalai Lama had visited Varanasi last time for five days in the last week of December, 2017. UNI