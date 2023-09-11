    Menu
    Dalai Lama saddened over deadly quake in Morocco

    Pankaj Sharma
    September11/ 2023
    Dharamsala: In a letter to the Moroccan Prime Minister, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama extended his condolences and said he was saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the country leading to the deaths of over 2,100 people and injuring thousands others.

    “I offer my condolences to Your Excellency, the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this great tragedy,” he wrote.

    “I am aware that your government is doing everything it can to provide support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones. It is also heartening that the international community is sending aid following the earthquake.

    “As a token of my solidarity with the people of Morocco affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts,” he added.

    At least 2,122 people have been killed and 2,421 injured as a result of the massive 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Morocco on the night of September 8.

    —IANS

