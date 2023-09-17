Dalai Lama greets Modi; says India's growing stature reflected in G20 summit

Dharamsala: Expressing source of satisfaction to witness India's growing stature on the international stage, reflected in the just concluded G20 summit, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

In a missive, His Holiness offered the Prime Minister sincere greetings and wished him many happy returns of the day.

His Holiness wrote, “May I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of India’s G20 presidency, culminating in the summit on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“This is a theme that resonates strongly with me. I firmly believe in the oneness of humanity and encourage other people to appreciate its importance whenever I can.

“As India's longest staying guest, I have found it a great privilege and source of satisfaction to witness India’s growing stature on the international stage, reflected in events such as the G20 summit. That meeting also provided a great opportunity to highlight the interdependence of our shared world.

“India's traditions of ahimsa and karuna are more than 1,000-years old. As the largest democracy and most populous nation on the planet, with a long tradition of inter-religious harmony, India presents an example to the world.

“In addition to this, India’s growing scientific and technological capabilities enhance its emerging leadership.

“On behalf of the Tibetan people, may I once again express deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their hospitality and generous assistance to us over the last 64 years.”

His Holiness concluded his letter with prayers and wishing the Prime Minister “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”

The globetrotting monk, known for his simplicity and jovial style and prefers to participate in meetings with religious leaders, and lectures businessmen on ethics for the new millennium and the art of happiness, describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk.

For Tibetans, he is the human manifestation of Chenrezig -- the Bodhisattva of compassion.

—IANS