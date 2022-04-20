Dakota Johnson begs mother Melanie Griffith to watch '50 Shades of Grey'

Los Angeles: Actress Dakota Johnson is seen begging her mother Melanie Griffith to watch her debut erotic-romance 'Fifty Shades of Grey', in a hilarious promo of sketch show 'Saturday Night Live'. Dakota, 25, has donned the hat of a host for the first time for the upcoming episode of the show, which her actress mother once hosted in 1988. The promo clips ahead of her hosting gig this weekend, Dakota and 'SNL' regular Taran Killam beg Griffith to watch the film, said The Hollywood Reporter. The duo is seen spoofing the 'Fifty Shades of Grey', which stars Jamie Dornan opposite Dakota. While Killam tries imitating Dornan's character Christian Grey, Dakota gives seductive expressions reprising her on-screen role of Anastasia Steele. The pair also talks about Dakota's actor father Don Johnson's famous show 'Miami Vice'. The actress strikes a pretty pose in a red dress and looks at ease while taking digs at her film and herself. PTI