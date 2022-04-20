Daisy Ridley In Talks For 'Young Woman And The Sea' At Disney Plus

Los Angeles: "Star Wars" alum Daisy Ridley is in negotiations with Disney Plus to star in an upcoming movie about Gertrude Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Norwegian filmmaker Joaquim Ronning, known for making movies such as "Kon Tiki" and "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", is also in discussions to direct the project, reported Deadline.

Titled "Young Woman and the Sea", the film has script from scribe Jeff Nathanson based on a book byGlenn Stout, detailing the daring journey of Ederle to make the 21-mile swim across the English Channel way back in 1926. Ederle was a competitive swimmer from Manhattan who won a gold medal in the 1924 Olympics before deciding to swim across the English Channel, financing her quest by selling her story to two different newspapers. Only five men had finished the perilous journey before Ederle, who prepared by swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, New Jersey. She was honoured with a ticker-tape parade in New York by an estimated crowd of 2 million people. Ederle died in 2003, aged 98.

Jerry Bruckheimerand Chad Oman will produce the movie. Ridley, who featured in three "Star Wars" films, will next star in "Chaos Walking", opposite Tom Holland and Mads Mikkelson. The film will release in 2021.

—PTI