Dairy Farms In Residential Area In Ghaziabad Running Illegally, Committee Tells NGT

New Delhi: Dairy farms in a residential area in Ghaziabad are running without any license from local authorities, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Friday.

The panel comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh pollution control board, municipal corporation and others told the tribunal that there was lack of adequate infrastructure to ensure proper disposal of solid waste and wastewater.

"All the dairy farms collect dung from the floor of shed and dump the same to a location near the railway line. Thereafter the municipal corporation transports dung to for utilisation as manure in horticulture.

"The floorings of the sheds are not properly paved with a waste water collection system. The waste water generated from the daily premises is discharged to a common drain which ultimately meets river Hindon," the committee told the NGT.

The tribunal was further informed that no electronic meters are installed for water consumption by dairy farms and they do not follow the good housekeeping practises like maintaining proper sanitary conditions, protecting dung from pests and insects in order to minimise odour nuisance.

"The floor feeding water and air spaces available for each animal was not adequate for standing, resting, exercising, feeding, watering and ventilation. The Nagar Nigam should carry out extensive survey of the area and ensure immediate closure of dairy farms being operated in residential colonies," the committee said.

The submission came in response to a plea filed by Ved Prakash Aggrawal against operation of dairy farms in residential colony of Chiranjiv Vihar, Ghaziabad.

According to the applicant, operation of such dairies is resulting in degradation of environment and causing harm to the public health. There are no safeguards for solid and liquid waste management on account of which there is pollution of air, water and soil, the plea said.

—PTI