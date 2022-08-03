Daily wage earner becomes 'billionaire' for few hours

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): He became a 'billionaire'- even if it was only for a few hours.





Bihari Lal (45) a daily wage labourer who works at a brick kiln unit in Rajasthan, withdrew Rs 100 from his Jan Dhan account in Bank of India from a Jan Seva Kendra in his village. Minutes later, he received an SMS that showed a balance of Rs 2,700 crore in his account.





He was at his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district as the brick kiln unit was shut due to the monsoon.





Bihari Lal went to the bank mitra who checked the account and confirmed the amount in his account.





"I then asked him to check my account again, after which he checked it thrice. Even when I could not believe it, he took out the bank statement and gave it to me. I saw Rs 2,700 crore lying in my account," said Bihari Lal while talking to the media.





However, his happiness was short lived because when he reached the branch to check his account, he was told that the balance was just Rs 126.





Later, the bank's lead district manager Abhishek Sinha told reporters that the account was investigated and it had only Rs 126.





"It could apparently be a banking error. The account of Bihar Lal has been seized for a while and the matter has been brought to the knowledge of senior bank officials," he said.





Bihari Lal works as a labourer at a brick kiln in Rajasthan and earns Rs 600 to 800 per day.





--IANS



