Daily Positivity Rate at 9%; less than 10% for 4 consecutive days

On a declining trend, India's Active Caseload further dips to 23,43,152; Active Cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours

At 1.86 Lakh Cases, Daily New Cases are lowest in last 44 days



Less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for 12 consecutive days



Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 15th consecutive day



Recovery Rate increases to 90.34%

New Delhi (The Hawk): India's Active Caseload has now reduced to 23,43,152. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021.

A net decline of 76,755 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.50%of the country's total Positive Cases.

As part of continued decline in the daily new cases, the country has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for the twelve consecutive days now.

1,86,364 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 15th consecutive day. 2,59,459 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

73,095 more recoveries during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,48,93,410 people have already received from COVID-19 & 2,59,459 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitute an overall recovery rate of 90.34%.

A total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 33.90 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 10.42% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 9.00% today. It has remained less than 10% for 4 consecutive days now.

20.57 Cr cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country as on today as part of Nationwide Covid-19 Vaccination Drive. India is the second country after the US to achieve the vaccination landmark of 20 Crore.

A total of 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,38,367sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.