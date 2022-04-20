Daily New Cased less than 3 Lakh for 8th successive day

India crosses a major landmark with more than 1 Cr vaccine doses administered for 18-44 age group under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive

Daily Recoveries outnumber Daily New Cases for 11th consecutive days



Weekly Positivity Rate Declines to 12.66%



New Delhi: India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today. The country has administered more than 1 Cr (1,06,21,235) Vaccine Doses for 18-44 age group under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.



A total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 97,60,444 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,49,91,357 FLWs (1stdose), 83,33,774 FLWs (2nddose), 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 6,09,11,756 (1stdose) and 98,18,384 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,66,45,457 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,82,62,665 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.



Ten states account for 66.30% of the total doses given so far in the country.



India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 11th consecutive day. 3,02,544 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.



India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,37,28,011 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69%.

Ten states account for 72.23% of the new recoveries.

In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for eight consecutive days now. The gap between Daily New Cases and Daily Recovered Cases has reduced to 80,229 today.



India's Daily New cases and recovered cases trajectory is shown below.

2,22,315 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.



Ten States reported 81.08% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483, followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.

India's active caseload trajectory is shown below. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021.



India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 27,20,716 today.



A net decline of 84,683 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.17% of the country's total Positive Cases.

8 States cumulatively account for 71.62% of India's total Active Cases.

A total of 19,28,127 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,05,36,064 tests have been done so far. The Cumulative Positivity rate stands at 8.09% today. Weekly Positivity Rate has also declined to 12.66%.



The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.14%.



4,454 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 79.52% of the new deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,320). Karnataka follows with 624 daily deaths.

18 states/UTs have a Case Fatality Rate less than the national average (1.14%)



18 states/UTs have a Case Fatality Rate more than the national average.

