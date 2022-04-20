Daily nCoV Cases Outnumber Recoveries In U’khand; Three More Deaths Added

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 3, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,246 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 48 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,262 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 581 (584 in fact, if yesterday’s data are genuine). This is against 672 in its many times bigger neighbour Uttar Pradesh, which also happens to be the most populous State of the Indian Union.The state's toll rose to 7,366 as three more ‘backlog’ deaths were added to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Directorate’s routine justification: Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths were reflected in district reports/daily bulletin, but not submitted timely to State COVID-19 Control Room). The number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,037 for the seventh day running. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 38. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly came down to 95.91%. It is way behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.8% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twelve days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.19% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.85%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Pithoragarh followed with 9 each. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 5 Nainital, 3 each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag, 1 each in Almora and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.