Daily Covid Infections Attenuate In A Big Way In U’khand, No Death During 24 Hrs

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 23, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,640 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 11 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,664 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 606 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 591). The state's toll remained static at 7,359 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Big surprise, the number of those migrated out of State dropped to 6,011. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 58. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally improved to 95.91%, however much behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% the day before yesterday from 5.70%, moved up to 0.23% yesterday and again came down to 0.04% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.12%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Chamoli and Pithoragarh followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Dehradun, Haridwar and Uttarkashi (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 3 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures) and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.